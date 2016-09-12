Bronson and Barnhart head into hotly contested primary

Two-term incumbent Harry Bronson is getting ready for a primary on Tuesday against former News 8 anchor, Rachel Barnhart.

Questions about blogs and mailers have certainly turned up the heat in the Democratic primary for the 138th district.

We asked incumbent Harry Bronson, and his opponent Rachel Barnhart about those mailers, as well as some of the biggest issues facing our area.

“I will not flood your mailbox with taxpayer-funded, campaign-style mailers,” said Barnhart.

It’s a promise Barnhart has repeated throughout the campaign, after questions about Bronson mailers were raised.

Now, it’s one not sent by the Bronson team that has her upset – comparing her to Trump as a TV personality. Bronson has not disavowed the mailer.

“In this heated campaign there are folks who are saying things, and it’s not my responsibility to respond to everything that they say,” Bronson said.

In addition to disagreements on the process of their campaigns, they also disagree on some big issues, like education.

“My opponent voted to tie teacher evaluations to tests,” Barnhart said. “That’s a very harmful and costly policy that led to one out of five parents opting their children out of state tests.”

Bronson says that vote was for the state budget, which helped schools more than hurt them. Barnhart says it’s not enough.

“It’s a mischaracterization of the record which is very clear. I have fought for public education since I was in office, and we have made sure that children have a quality education,” Bronson said. “We have taken steps to create a moratorium on the testing for students themselves, as well as for teachers. We’re going to continue to fight those battles.

“The problem is he hasn’t aggressively worked to roll back this harmful policy of tying teacher evaluations to tests,” said Barnhart. “He hasn’t sponsored any measure to roll it back and he’s been very silent about this major controversy in the community.”

And just days after Governor Cuomo announced a major expansion in this community at Genesee Brew House, we asked the candidates about tax dollars being used to help businesses. Barnhart wants programs that’re available to all businesses.

“New York State has to stop picking winners and losers, and we have to get more for the money we are spending,” she said. “We have to ask tough questions before the millions of dollars go out, not after.”

She suggests tax breaks for new businesses to reinvest in development. Bronson says the state has done a lot of good work already.

“Although there are some examples of problems in some of the economic development programs that we need to look at and hold them accountable, the brewery system is the perfect example: $9 million of state dollars for $49 million of private dollars,” he said. “So you’re leveraging state dollars for private investment.”

While the Start-Up New York program has not worked as Bronson hoped, Barnhart maintains his questions about the program came too late.

The 138th Assembly District has long been considered a Democratic stronghold, but there is a Republican primary for the same seat. Peter Vazquez and Bob Zink will also face off on September 13.

