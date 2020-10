ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Samra Brouk’s life story arcs from the City of Rochester to Pittsford and back with lots of stops along the way.

Brouk, a Democrat and graduate of Mendon High School, is running to replace Rich Funke, who is not running for reelection in the 55th NY Senate District.

Her opponent is Chris Missick, a Republican, who interviewed with Adam Chodak earlier this week.

Attached to this article is Brouk’s interview where she talks about education, criminal justice and COVID-19.