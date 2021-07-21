Rob Astorino visits Rochester to outline plan for governor race

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino visited Rochester on Tuesday to outline his plan to run for Governor.

This is Astorino’s second bid for the Republican nomination. That plan includes:

a required photo ID to vote

strengthen chain of custody protocols for all mail-in ballots

require a signature on absentee ballots

requiring regular maintenance and updated voter rolls

“We’ve seen the problems this creates when there’s a deluge of paper, where there is less integrity, less security. That’s why almost all countries ban that with very few exceptions — you have to be sick, you have to be out of the country, that’s really what we used to do and that’s what the constitution in New York says. And now to expand it where it’s basically paper flying all over the place with no signatures, to me that is a recipe for disaster.”

The general election for New York governor will be November 8 of next year.