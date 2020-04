ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC and our partner in Buffalo, WIVB, have cancelled the debate we had planned for the special election in the 27th congressional district.

The debate was scheduled for April 7 between Republican Chris Jacobs and Democrat Nate McMurry. That special election has been pushed back from April 28 to June 23.

News 8 WROC will update on if and when the debate will be rescheduled.