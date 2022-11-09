ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Assemblyman Chris Tague has declared victory in the 102nd Assembly District. Tague will represent Green and Schoharie Counties and parts of Albany, Otsego, Delaware, and Ulster Counties for another two years.

“I am incredibly grateful to have been re-elected to represent the 102nd Assembly District,” said Tague. “I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this process, including my wonderful family. Without them, I’m not sure how I would get through this.

Tague, a former dairy farmer, criticized the new overtime rule for farm workers in his campaign. He said local farms would be devastated when the threshold changes from 60 hours to 40 hours per week.

His opponent, Nicholas Chase, did not respond to WTEN’s request for an interview. Following his apparent victory Tuesday, Tague issued a statement, which you can read in full below: