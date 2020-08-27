Prominent Rochester Latino leaders react to Ortiz’s BOE appointment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The appointment of Jackie Ortiz to the Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner position is historic because she is the first Latina to fill the position.

Ortiz is a Rochesterian with Puerto Rican and Mexican roots. A graduate of Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High school in the city’s 19th ward. She would then earn her bachelor’s degree in business management from Cornell University in Ithaca.

Ortiz first stepped into the public service arena in 2009 when elected as an At-Large Member on Rochester’s city council. She’s held that position for more than a decade.

Her engagement in the Latino community spans years, from being a board member in the past for the Ibero American Action League and serving as the president of the executive planning team for the city’s Puerto Rican parade.

“She’s always been that person to kind of get everybody together. I foresee that happening as a BOE Commissioner. Not only to serve as a BOE but also get other community groups together to make sure they positively impact local elections and get engaged,” said Orlando Ortiz, President of the Puerto Rican Festival.

“I mean it’s history in the making. In the Latino community, we’re always looking for representation. I think it’s important to have people that look like us and understand our unique issue,” said Angelica Perez-Delgado, Ibero American Action League President.

As an advocate, Jackie Ortiz pushed for greater equity pay for women in Monroe county, started her own business, and founded La Cumbre: Latinos United for Progress.

“Represent us at that level, specifically in the Board of Elections, when we’ve had so many issues with reaching the Latino community. So we’re really excited to have Jackie in that seat,” said Perez-Delgado

“It’s very comforting to see Latinos that are out there doing great things and representing our community,” said Orlando Ortiz.