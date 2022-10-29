ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first votes for the 2022 midterm elections and Governor’s race are coming in as Saturday marks the first day of early voting in New York State.

There were poll locations that opened up with lines at their doors, with constant foot traffic all day. Some poll workers were caught off guard by the early turnout but were proud to see it.

For 40 years, Kathleen Best, the site co-chair of Dolomite Lodge for Early Voting, has worked at poll locations for early voting and Election Day. On the first day of this election cycle, she was not expecting this.

“Absolutely flabbergasted, we did not expect anything and, in fact, we were kind of joking early on if we had long lines, what are we going to do,” Best said. “Everybody just laughed like it’s not going to happen.”

Early voting stretches on for nine days at 14 locations across Monroe County. The polls are open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. — except on Tuesdays and Thursdays when it’s 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

“There is no difference in regards to the setup and what to expect in terms of the flow of operations of the sites in early voting and Election Day,” said Jackie Ortiz, the commissioner of the Monroe County Board of Elections. “It really is just an opportunity for convenience to allow voters to pick and choose a day and time that works for them at a location that works for them.”

In Penfield, poll workers said the foot traffic has been consistently moving in and out.

“We have been busy all day long,” said Best. “We had a line when we opened and it’s been wonderful.”

Those who came out to vote expressed satisfaction to get their ballots out of the way and that it is a big convenience instead of waiting in long lines on Election Day while planning around work.

“Just to get it out of the way,” said early voter Bob Haak. “I usually do it on Election Day, but it’s such a nice day and I live right around the corner, so I thought I’d get it out of the way.”

“I anticipated that it’s spread over a number of days, there wouldn’t be a big crowd,” said early voter Thomas Higgins. “But once I got inside, it was very quick.”

If you are unsure about where your poll location is. you can find out by clicking here to find the right address and hours of operation. You do not have to apply ahead of time to vote early.