Long-time NYS assemblyman’s future uncertain

Gantt has represented Rochester in the assembly since 1983, but there’s speculation he may not seek re-election.

Gantt did not put his name forward for designation at a meeting of 29th district Democrats in the city Monday night. Many speculated that means he is retiring. However Gantt said he has not decided and simply wanted to see who his potential opponents are in the race.

Gantt could still get on the ballot should he choose to run.

Current Monroe County legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell won the L-29 Democratic designation, as he kicks off his campaign for state assembly.

Current Rochester school board member, Democrat Natalie Sheppard, is also running.