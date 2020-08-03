Legislators call on president to act on BOE Commissioner appointment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Legislators Yversha Roman (D-26), Linda Hasman (D-23) and Rachel Barnhart (D-21) issued a statement on Monday, calling on Monroe County Legislature President Dr. Joe Carbone to hold a special meeting for the purpose of confirming Jacklyn Ortiz to the position of Democratic Elections Commissioner.

“Jacklyn Ortiz won an election on July 25 with 87% of the vote of Monroe County Democratic Committee members. Yet we are still waiting for her appointment to come before the full legislature. In contrast, the Republican Elections Commissioner, Lisa Nicolay, was confirmed during a special meeting as a matter of urgency.

We need a guarantee, in writing, that the legislature will vote on this appointment as soon as possible. President Carbone did not place the appointment on the agenda at our last legislature meeting on July 30 because Minority Leader, Vince Felder (D-22), refused to make the request,” the statement reads.

“Eight members of the Legislature sent Carbone separate emails last week asking him to place Ortiz on the agenda. He did not respond to us. Why is President Carbone waiting?” Barnhart said in a statement.

Miguel Meléndez, Chief Community Engagement Officer at Ibero, may be intersted in the soon to be vacant #Rochester city council seat of Jackie Ortiz. She recently was elected to BOE Commissioner. Neighbors for Meléndez is starting to campaign for his appointment for that seat. pic.twitter.com/YeC3bizYdT — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) August 2, 2020

“For months, our Minority Leader insisted there was great urgency in appointing a permanent elections commissioner. Now it appears he is working with President Carbone to slow this process down. The ability to have a fully functioning Board of Elections is currently within their control,” Roman said in a statement.