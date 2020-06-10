1  of  74
GOP expected to move Republican National Convention to Jacksonville, report says

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump greets Republican Vice Presidential Nominee Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana during the third day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Wednesday, July 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a stalemate with Democrats in North Carolina, the GOP is expected to move its convention to Florida.

Citing three Republican officials who were briefed on the matter, the Washington Post reported that Republicans have settled on Jacksonville as the new location for the Republican National Convention (RNC).

The New York Times previously reported that Republicans were “zeroing in on Jacksonville” after Trump announced he would be moving his convention speech out of Charlotte, N.C,. and to another city.

Trump abruptly pulled the convention from Charlotte after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper insisted on a scaled-down convention in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

First Coast reported that Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is in support of the move, saying it will add $100 million to the regional economy.

Most of the convention would likely be held at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, a multi-purpose arena located in downtown Jacksonville.

