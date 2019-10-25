Bill passed to fight foreign interference in American elections

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would fight foreign interference in American elections.

The Shield Act was co-sponsored by Congressman Joe Morelle, who was in Rochester Friday. The bill closes loop-holes that allow foreign spending in U.S. elections.

The act also increases transparency requirements for campaigns. It passed with bi-partisan support.

“Free open fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy. And congress has a fundamental responsibility to ensure the integrity of those elections and most importantly ensure the trust of the American public in our institutions,” said Morelle.

The Shield Act also stops foreign entities from placing false adds on social media. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified at a house committee hearing in Washington yesterday.

He was heavily criticized about how political ads are screened for accuracy on his site. But Zuckerberg shot back, saying: “The very small percent of our business that is made up of political ads does not come close to justifying the controversy that this incurs.”