ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Working Families Party and Citizen Action of New York will announce their endorsement for the 138th Assembly District.

The current candidates for the assembly seat are Democratic Incumbent Harry Bronson, his primary challenger Alex Yudelson — who secured the Monroe County Democratic Committee’s endorsement — and Republican Peter Vazquez.

The 138th district covers portions of Rochester, Chili and Henrietta.