Voting in person? Expect a different interaction with poll workers in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The people who help you cast your vote at the polls are going through a different kind of training this year. Poll workers are learning new rules and regulations, including learning how to sanitize properly.

“We do have a video that shows that shows them how to keep the area sanitized, and we also have a greeter at the door who will be providing hand sanitizer and ensuring masks, and they want to make sure they’re maintaining that limited capacity,” said Diane Gibson with the Monroe County Board of Elections.

News 8 spoke with people in the class who are learning the new rules.

“Well the check-in machines for one, dealing with COVID-19 for two, we’re hearing about surprises we might be encountering like people who don’t want to wear masks,” said poll worker Andrew Eskind. “If someone doesn’t want to wear a mask we pull them aside and call the commissioner and say do we get an exception here, how do we deal with an anti-masker.”

Monroe County Board of Elections Officials say keeping people safe is a priority this year.

“We are mandating that everyone wears a mask actually that came down from the Governor and we will also be providing hand sanitizer and masks and gloves,” said Gibson.

This group of poll workers say they’re passionate about making sure things go as smoothly as they can.

“The only way change is gonna be made is if people come out and vote,” said poll worker Coleridge Gill. “They can talk about it, they can write about it, but the important thing is if people want to make a change in the administration you have to come out and vote.”