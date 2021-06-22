Voters on Genesee St. want changes made for a safer neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “As for the things that happen here, they’re very upsetting, I’d rather not talk about it.”

Sylvia Pardner says she’d rather not talk about tragedies that have happened on Genesee Street…. like August of 2015.

Three young men were killed in a mass shooting here at the Boys and Girls club of Rochester after leaving a basketball game.

“A lot of hate going around here for nothing,” she said.

Seven years later, she says the whole neighborhood is still living in constant fear.

On Genesee Street alone, three separate homicides occurred in the past 10 days.

Monday – a 33 year old man was stabbed to death.

June 16 – a 22 year old man fatally shot.

June 12 – an 18 year old man fatally shot, and a 14 year old boy shot with critical injuries, in broad daylight.

Rochester’s mayoral candidates have spoken out about plans to combat violence in the city, if elected. But what are voters in these neighborhoods saying?

Voters at The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester say casting their ballots in that building – on that street – feel significant.

Violence is something Pardner says she wants city leaders to put an end to. Her vote, playing an important role.

She says ask anyone if they feel safe sitting outside on their porch these days. The answer is almost always no.

“And that’s the truth,” she said. “It’s not safe to sit outside especially at night.”

It’s the same for Alma Coles.

“The kids around here I think are still in danger.”

Rochester city mayoral candidates have expressed plans for combatting violence.

Malik Evans plans involve cracking down on illegal guns, and increasing preventative programs for youth.

Incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren plans on strengthening existing organizations against violence, and educational opportunities.

These two voters on Genesee St. say when it comes to their perfect leader, an action as simple as kindness goes a long way too.

“I want them to implement to people how important it is to care about each other, lets try to get along,” said Coles.

Both describing a mayor who makes change by leading from example – for all ages.

Police are still looking for suspects in recent homicides and stabbing on Genesee St.

If you have any information – you’re asked to call 911.