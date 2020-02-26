Seneca County business woman announces run for Assemblyman Kolb’s seat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seneca County businesswoman and President of the Seneca County Farm Bureau Ann Marie Heizmann announced her run for the vacant assembly seat left by Assemblyman Brian Kolb (R-131).

Kolb announced earlier this month he will not be seeking re-election this year.

“Brian was a dedicated member of our community and was vital in supporting both business and agricultural interests of the area. We need to continue reflecting the interests of our community and making sure that we become a part of the strong economy our President has built,” Heizmann said in a statement.

His announcement came about a month after he was arrested and charged with DWI on New Years Eve. After the arrest, he stepped down from his position as Assembly Minority Leader, but maintained that he would stay in office.

MORE | Assemblyman Kolb stepping down as Minority Leader after drunk driving arrest

The 131st district represents areas of the Finger Lakes and in Ontario County including Victor, Canandaigua, Geneva, Seneca Falls and more.