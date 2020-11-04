Barry, Missick staying in NYS Senate races, despite Democratic opponents declaring victory

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Twitter Tuesday night, Democrat Jeremy Cooney declared victory for the NYS Senate’s 56th district, and Democrat Samra Brouk declared victory for the NYS Senate’s 55th district.

Meanwhile, their opponents Rep. Mike Barry and Rep. Chris Missick, respectively, have stated that they are staying in the race until the very last vote gets counted.

News 8 got a chance to speak with Barry on Wednesday about his choice to stay in the race. He says he is staying in due to some 30,000 absentee ballots that are yet to be counted.

“He’s saying those 30,000 people don’t matter,” said Barry, on his opponent. “How do I say their vote doesn’t matter, I want to make sure all their votes are counted, 30,000 is a lot, it’s not just a couple of grand it’s 30,000.” Barry said he wouldn’t be this close in the race if it weren’t for some Democrats crossing over to give him a vote. He said a lot of the absentee ballots are expected to be military and senior home votes, too.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Cooney said:

“I am humbled to have earned the support to serve as the next State Senator for Greater Rochester. I thank retiring Senator Joe Robach for his many years of service and look forward to bringing our priorities and concerns into the Senate Democratic Majority. In a very divided nation, the Rochesterians know I am committed to working across the aisle to create jobs in upstate, fully fund our schools and help us recover from this health pandemic. I thank the voters for the trust they placed in me, and I promise to hit the ground running and to get results.”

Mike Burger is a local attorney. He said what we see between the 55th District race and the 56th District race is normal.

“Politicians are famous for claiming victory,” he said. “Until every vote is counted, I think most people would agree the election is not over.”

Burger said if at the end of counting absentee ballots – the race is still very close – a candidate could ask for a recount.

“If, let’s say candidate ‘A’ wins by 100 votes over candidate ‘B’ and there are 300 absentee ballots left, then the election is still in play,” he said. “In the days where these things were counted by hand it’s always a possible there was an error, or a ballot that was counted was invalid or a ballot disregarded was valid.”

Burger says its quite common that votes are counted after the election – he says if the number of absentee ballots left to count is less than the spread between winner and loser, they can call the election.

News 8 also reached out to the site chair for the Monroe County Democratic Party – about their take on the two seats being potentially flipped to Democrat. We have not yet heard a response.

