NYS polling site information inaccurate, local officials say state is aware

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — For those looking for their polling site, information given on the New York State Board of Elections website could be inaccurate. The Monroe County Elections Commissioner said the state is aware of the issue and is looking into it.

According to a Facebook post from Sen. Rich Funke the state Board of Elections received an incorrect list of polling places from Monroe County. Funke said he was told the issue should be resolved by Saturday.

“Over the last day multiple errors were found, many from messages to our office. The State Board of Elections got a corrected file from the Monroe County Board of Elections today which should post tomorrow. This SHOULD correct the errors. If it does not, please message me immediately. We cannot allow this election to be marred by errors. Every legitimate vote must count.”

Currently, voter information posted on the Monroe County Website is correct.

News 8 WROC as reached out to the state Board of Elections for comment, but have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.