Natalie Sheppard to leave RCSD school board, accepted position with Democratic BOE

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials with newly appointed Monroe County Democratic Board of Election Commissioner Jackie Ortiz announced that Natalie Sheppard has been chosen and accepted the position of deputy commissioner of the Democratic Board of Elections.

Just got off the phone with Jackie Ortiz’s spokesperson, he confirms Natalie Sheppard has been tapped for deputy commissioner for BOE and that she has accepted the position. She will be resigning her RCSD school board member. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/1KhgUxOVtp — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) August 28, 2020

It isn’t clear when Sheppard will start, but she will have to resign from her current position as commissioner from the Rochester City School Board. According to the RCSD website, Sheppard’s term was set to expire in December of 2021.

Jackie Ortiz is sworn in as Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/KvcoMv7iQc — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) August 27, 2020

Bio from RCSD:

Natalie Sheppard joined the Board in January 2018. She was born and raised in Rochester, NY. Natalie takes pride in doing her part in assisting with the improvement of her community. Her greatest strength is her ability to create and implement innovative solutions to identified problems. Her passion is working with youth and families. Natalie Sheppard has her master’s degree in Social Work and currently works for Children Awaiting Parents. She is also an adjunct professor at her alma mater, Roberts Wesleyan College and serves as an Advisory Council Member for Action for a Better Community’s New Direction program. Previously, Natalie has worked for the Urban League of Rochester as a Program Coordinator; Monroe County Children’s Detention Center as an Intake Worker at the Crisis Nursery; and Monroe BOCES 1 as a Paraprofessional and Associate Teacher. Working with children and families through these capacities have helped shape Natalie into the Youth and Families’ Advocate that she is today. Natalie currently lives in Rochester, NY with her daughter where she continues to support various community organizations and initiatives.

