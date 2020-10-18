Morelle, Mitris enter COVID-era campaign home stretch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The race for New York’s 25th Congressional district is entering the home stretch, with six days left until early in-person voting and sixteen days until the November 3rd general election.

For Joseph Morelle, the incumbent Democrat, and George Mitris, the challenging Republican, now begins the final push to earn votes.

Campaigning has changed because of the COVID pandemic – candidates take part in what they can from a distance.

“Obviously in the midst of this, it’s changed completely what we do,” said Morelle.

“This is what we do, we put on masks, we put on gloves and we go around and talk to people, but we’re an adaptive people,” said Mitris.

No big, in-person events in sight, but in local neighborhoods, Morelle told News 8, his camp is dropping flyers on doorsteps, and staying active advertising on broadcast and social media.

“Much of what we’re doing is on telephone, reaching out to people, obviously encouraging them to vote via mail, early voting or on election day,” Morelle said.

This weekend, Mitris was masked up and making stops to speak to voters one-on-one in Irondequoit.

“In some sense it really hasn’t affected me,” Mitris continued, “It’s become part of what I do now. I put a mask on, I put the gloves on, I get my cards and I look forward to talking to people in the community.”

Each camp has faced roadblocks due to COVID, but getting creative, Morelle said, is a central part of the 2020 campaign trail.

“You have to just think differently, so it’s a challenge, but everybody has the same challenges, so it’s not like it favors anyone in particular, it’s just you have to be a little creative about how you do this.”

“[Putting on PPE is] like putting on your backpack,” Mitris said. “After a while you don’t know it’s there.”