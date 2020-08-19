Monroe County in need of polling sites

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The countdown to the November election has begin and now the Monroe County Board of Elections is in need of polling sites.

Election officials say some traditionally used polling locations have declined to allow voting there this year due to the pandemic. Sites have to be at least 12,000 square feet and preferred to have separate entrance and exists with access to bathrooms an an open space to set up.

“I think our community — as evidenced by the primary — really want to go in person and vote,” GOP Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner Lisa Nicolay said. “So just knowing that, we want to have as many sites as we can for Election Day.”

“This is one day that we’re asking for, and as a board, I think we would appreciate just the partnership that we’ll gain to get polling sties that would be willing to volunteer having one day to serve the community,” Acting Democratic Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner LaShana Boose said.

The Board of Elections can be reached at MCBOE@monroecounty.gov or (585)-753-1550.