Monroe County Clerk debate to take place Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m.

The primary elections are almost upon us and two democratic candidates will be running for the Monroe County Clerk position.

Current County Clerk Jamie Romeo will be debating challenger Jennifer Boutte, live on News 8 on Wednesday. The debate, which is co-hosted by The League of Women of Voters and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, will take place from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and will be streamed from this page.

Jennifer Boutte worked for Wilson Commencement Park, JCC of Greater Rochester and Catholic Family Center. She is currently Director of Development and Community Engagement for CDS Life Transitions.

Jamie Romeo is the current county clerk and a former assemblyperson.