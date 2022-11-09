ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As some candidates declared victory after midnight, a major candidate is calling for an investigation due to a major technical issue with the Monroe County Board of Elections.

On the Monroe County Board of Elections web page, normally, numbers would start showing up not long after the polls close at 9 p.m. However, no numbers were posted until 10:30 p.m., and the results that were posted had issues.

Percentages were seen next to the names of candidates, but it was unclear how many ballots were counted or if early voting and absentee ballots were in the mix.

On Wednesday morning, the Monroe County Board of Elections released a statement saying all of the votes were collected and recorded with no issue — and the upload of the results was delayed due to a connection issue. Board officials said they will continue to investigate the cause of these issues.

La’Ron Singletary’s campaign sent out a statement early Wednesday morning calling for an investigation:

“Congressional Candidate La’Ron Singletary, tonight has called for an investigation into unprecedented irregularities in our election process. Throughout the evening, several issues came into question regarding the validity of ballots and how they were accounted for and recorded. Until every ballot is accounted for and recorded appropriately, this congressional race is far from over. Every vote should be counted and every voice should be heard.”

“Any time there’s a delay or any time there’s an irregularity it raises the specter of impropriety,” said Daniel Strollo, La’Ron Singletary’s campaign attorney. “We’re not accusing anybody of that right now, but certainly, we’re monitoring it very closely.”

You can read the full statement from the Monroe County Board of Elections below:

“The Monroe County Board of Elections is pleased to report that the 2022 Election results, including all Election Day votes, all nine days of Early Voting and all Absentee Ballots received through Saturday November 5th, have been uploaded to its public reporting system on the County website.“

“After the close of polls at 9:00 pm on November 8th, results were collected, tabulated, and recorded as normal, and without problem. The timely upload of these results was delayed due to connectivity issues with the County website’s public reporting interface. Board of Elections and Monroe County Information Services staff were able to eventually resolve these issues and post full results for view by candidates, media and the public.“

“The Monroe County Board of Elections will continue to investigate the cause of the underlying connectivity issues related to the election night public reporting system and share its findings, to ensure full public transparency, and apologizes for the delay.“