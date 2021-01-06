Former PAB member Miquel Powell announced campaign for City Council

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Miquel Power has announced his campaign for Rochester City Council.

“Today the City of Rochester has a new voice. A new source of hope. I ask for the support of every city resident during this campaign for City Council at-Large. Together we can start to re-Build oppressed communities like my beloved Scio Street and all other neglected neighborhoods throughout the city. Together we can restore Downtown Rochester to its once legendary existence. And once and for all we can address senseless gun violence in the City of Rochester. I look forward to being one of your next city council members.”

— Miquel Power

