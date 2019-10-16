Early voting locations in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the locations in Monroe County for Early Voting.

Early voting begins on Saturday, October 26 and ends on Sunday, November 3.

Locations:

Greece Town Hall — 3 Vince Tofany Blvd, Rochester, NY 14612

Ogden Town Hall — 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport, NY 14559

MCC Down Town Campus — 321 State Street, Rochester, NY 14608

Penfield Town Hall — 3100 Atlantic Avenue, Penfield, NY 14526

Marketplace Mall — 1 Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester, NY 14623 (North entrance, Room 530)

SUNY Empire State College — 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620

Ridge Culver Plaza (Formerly Fallas’s Department Store) — 2255 East Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14622

Dates and times early voting will be available at any of the above sites:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Saturday, October 26

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Sunday, October 27

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Monday, October 28

Noon to 8 p.m. — Tuesday, October 29

Noon to 8 p.m. — Wednesday, October 30

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Thursday, October 31

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Friday, November 1

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Saturday, November 2

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Sunday, November 3

One change the Monroe County Board of Elections says voters should be aware of is the introduction of electronic poll books, or E-Poll books. These are used to check-in each voter during early voting.