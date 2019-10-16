wxbanner

Early voting locations in Monroe County

Elections Local
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the locations in Monroe County for Early Voting.

Early voting begins on Saturday, October 26 and ends on Sunday, November 3.

Locations:

  • Greece Town Hall — 3 Vince Tofany Blvd, Rochester, NY 14612
  • Ogden Town Hall — 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport, NY 14559
  • MCC Down Town Campus — 321 State Street, Rochester, NY 14608
  • Penfield Town Hall — 3100 Atlantic Avenue, Penfield, NY 14526
  • Marketplace Mall — 1 Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester, NY 14623 (North entrance, Room 530)
  • SUNY Empire State College — 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620
  • Ridge Culver Plaza (Formerly Fallas’s Department Store) — 2255 East Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14622

Dates and times early voting will be available at any of the above sites:

  • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Saturday, October 26
  • 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Sunday, October 27
  • 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Monday, October 28
  • Noon to 8 p.m. — Tuesday, October 29
  • Noon to 8 p.m. — Wednesday, October 30
  • 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Thursday, October 31
  • 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Friday, November 1
  • 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Saturday, November 2
  • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Sunday, November 3

One change the Monroe County Board of Elections says voters should be aware of is the introduction of electronic poll books, or E-Poll books. These are used to check-in each voter during early voting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss