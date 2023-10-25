ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 2023 Election Day is Tuesday, November 7, but early voting begins Saturday in New York.

In Monroe County, you can cast your ballot between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with later hours, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Early voting runs through Sunday, November 5.

County early voting information

In Monroe County, voters will be deciding on the offices of county executive, district attorney (although current DA Sandra Doorley is running unopposed), county legislators, along with State Supreme Court Justice and Family Court Judges.

Rochester residents will be voting on city council, school board, and city court judges, while most towns have races for supervisor, town board, town clerk and other offices.

There are also two state propositions to amend the State Constitution, both dealing with debt limits. the first for small city school districts, the second for sewage projects.

Polling places on Election Day are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Check in with RochesterFirst.com throughout the night for real-time results.

Early voting started in New York in 2019. Since then, Monroe County election commissioners says it hasn’t increased the total number of votes like they would have hoped for.

Despite that, both say the increased availability and accessibility for voting is a good thing; and add a reminder that people should vote outside of presidential election years.

“It really extends the opportunity to voters to have easy access and opportunities for their own schedules so they can vote for themselves,” said the Democratic election commissioner, Jackie Ortiz.

“The people in every town, the town supervisors every town board seat is up this year, those are the people that have a real impact on your life, your general day-to-day. If you’re sewer backs up, you call your town supervisor and they hopefully send the DPW guys down to help,” said Lisa Nicolay, the Republican commissioner.