ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several counties are warning their residents that people are going door-to-door falsely presenting themselves as Board of Elections staff members.

According to the Ontario County Board of Elections, these individuals confront voters and accuse them of crimes, alleging that their names appear more than once in the voter database.

Board members remind voters in Ontario County that they never investigate door-to-door and anyone who does so claiming they are with the Board of Elections is false.

In addition, Steuben County’s Board of Elections says that these individuals are going door-to-door across multiple counties.

People who answer the door and meet someone claiming to be someone from the Board of Elections must ask for ID, collect as much information as possible, and call 911. It is advised not to give these people any personal information.

It has not been confirmed where these individuals are going door-to-door, but both Monroe County and Ontario County clarified that they have not received reports of it happening in their areas.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say that they are aware of these incidents. Anyone who encounters an individual doing this is asked to call the Board of Elections at (585)-396-4005.