LAWRENCEVILLE, P.A. (WROC) -- All eyes were on swing states Friday, as the country is waiting for votes to be counted in a presidential race that is coming to be very close. One of those is Pennsylvania, not too far from Rochester. News 8 decided to take a trip two hours south - to learn just what difference two hours makes.

Gwen DeYoung lives in Mansfield, in Tioga County. She says this is the most intense election she has ever seen: “I’m 71 years old and I’ve never seen anything like this."