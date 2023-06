Results will start coming in after 9 p.m. Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s Primary Day in Monroe County, with voters making the call on seven seats on the Monroe County Legislature along with Rochester City Council and School Board. Several towns also have key votes Tuesday.

In Ontario County, Democrats will decide on their candidates for County Clerk and City of Geneva Mayor.

Scroll below for complete voting results starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Live, unofficial results from Monroe County will include absentee and early voting results.