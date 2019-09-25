SJFC professor on Trump impeachment inquiry, what it means historically

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Accused of enlisting foreign aid for help in the 2020 election, President Trump is now facing an impeachment inquiry from the House of Representatives.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Trump of betraying his oath of office, following a whistleblower complaint that he may have pressured Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son.

CBS News reports that the President ordered the State Department and the Pentagon to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid just days ahead of the July 25th phone call in question.

The White House denies is was part of any quid-pro-quo agreement with Ukraine.

The Trump Administration is expected to release a transcript of the call today. Some are expressing concerns in advance that the transcript will have been edited, but the President Trump tweeted an assurance that it will be released in full.

I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Pelosi has set a Thursday deadline for the Trump Administration to hand over the whistleblower complaint to the House Intelligence Committee.

SJFC Expert Says Trump Can Still Run If Impeached

Assistant Professor of Political Science at Rochester’s St. John Fisher College, Kathleen Donovan sat down with Mark Gruba to analyze the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Donovan says the partisan tension surrounding this inquiry is nothing new to political historians. “If we look at recent history, it was Democrats that brought articles of impeachment against Nixon, and it was Republicans who brought articles of impeachment against Clinton. And in both cases, there were many members of the House who ended up voting against those articles and defending the President.”

Both Nixon and Clinton were in their second terms when they were faced with impeachment articles. What makes Trump’s situation historically unique is that, in one year’s time, he is set to run for a second term, possibly with this inquiry still under way.

Donovan says that, in contrast to the previous investigations of President Trump, this investigation should be able to be completed in 6-8 months. If the completion of this inquiry results in impeachment, she says he can still run.

“There’s nothing in the Constitution that prevents an impeached President, or even an impeached and removed President from running again.”

She also highlighted the risk for Democrats that this impeachment inquiry could heavily backfire. “I would also note that, in Clinton’s case, he left with higher approval ratings than before the impeachment process started. So there is a chance that this backfires on Democrats and actually ends up helping Trump going into 2020.”