Beto O’Rourke drops out of the Democratic presidential race for 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) – Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke announced his withdrawal from the 2020 presidential race on Friday evening.

O’Rourke announced his withdrawal on both Twitter and the website Medium. In the long-form open letter he posted to Medium, O’Rourke reflected, “Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully.” The former candidate says he is now turning his focus towards ensuring that the Democratic nominee, whoever they may be, successfully defeats Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively.



He also encouraged his supporters to continue voting for the issues they believe in. “Let us continue to fearlessly champion the issues and causes that brought us together. Whether it is ending the epidemic of gun violence or dismantling structural racism or successfully confronting climate change before it is too late, we will continue to organize and mobilize and act in the best interests of America.”

O’Rourke ended with expressing his respect for the remaining Democratic hopefuls. “I can tell you firsthand from having the chance to know the candidates, we will be well served by any one of them, and I’m going to be proud to support whoever he or she is,” wrote O’Rourke on Twitter.

The next Democratic debate is scheduled for November 20th in Georgia. At the time of this article’s posting, nine candidates have made the cut to be on stage at that debate: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, and Amy Klobuchar. Beto O’Rourke did not make the cut for that debate.