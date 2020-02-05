After Iowa delays, here’s a look at how officials will tally your votes in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An app used by Iowa Democrats to tally votes instead caused a significant delay in its reporting of vote results.

“The reporting of the results and circumstances surrounding the 2020 Iowa Democratic Party Caucuses were unacceptable,” said Troy Price, the chairperson of the Iowa Democratic Party.

Here in New York, primaries will stick to what voters are used to; votes will be tallied using a combination paper and machines.

One local official election official believes that won’t change any time soon.

“I don’t foresee in the near future going to a mobile app,” said Colleen Anderson, the Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner for Monroe County. “I don’t see the state approving the mobile app.”

“I think we, New York State, are very cautious when it comes to elections, to ensure that nothing happens,” said Anderson.

“We always have a paper trail,” added Anderson.

The Democratic primary in New York is set to take place on April 28th.