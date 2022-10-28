ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Desks4Success and St. Michael’s Woodshop helped donate 28 hand-made wooden desks to the families of Roberto Clemente School No. 8 students.

The desks were built by students through St. Michael’s Woodshop, a ministry whose mission, according to officials, is to offer life skills to high school students through the art of woodworking.

The students who built the desks were guided by mentors from the Rochester Woodworkers Society and materials were donated by Morse Lumber.

Stephanie Thompson, the principal of School No. 8, discussed the need for a program like this.

“It’s the perfect time of year right around the holidays,” Thompson said. “We can identify those students that have been coming to school possibly multi-sibling families that are in need of a nice area to work and read and write “

Desks4Success is an organization whose mission is to help children learn and grow by giving them a desk. Desks4Success officials said that due to the pandemic, many students lacked a good workspace to focus on schoolwork.