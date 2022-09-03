ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A march and rally were held in Rochester on Saturday at the Board of Education building to demand transparency from the Rochester City School District on their recently-approved budget.

Many activists, community members, parents, and staff of Citizen Action of New York attended the rally demanding answers from Rochester City School District officials on how they plan to spend the $1.1 billion budget approved for them by the school board.

Those who attended the rally gave examples of what the budget should be spent on, including a new school lunch menu, lessening the amount of police in the schools, and more diversity among the teachers.

“I believe that in a school district where 60 to 70 percent of children are children of color, I just feel that at least 50 percent of the teachers should be teachers of color,” said parent Robert L. Brown.

Then-Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small and School Board President Cynthia Elliot made a video to explain what the budget will be used for, but parents said they didn’t believe the explanation they gave provided enough details.