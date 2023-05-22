ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo welcomed Pre-K students of the Rochester City School District on Wednesday to tour the zoo for free.

Students that were registered with the Pre-K program since September 2023 were eligible to receive four tickets a family. Families who attended the event took part in activities such as reading, learning math, and music — all while around the animals.

Families who have not registered their children for Pre-K were given the opportunity to meet with teachers and placement representatives.

“It’s very beneficial to have any event where we can invite our families in welcoming spaces — and what better than a public zoo,” said Demario Strickland, the deputy superintendent of Teaching and Learning at RCSD. “It’s also good to get the message out there that you’re open to registration. We want to be sure that our students are ready to go first thing September.”

Dr. Carmine Peluso, the superintendent of the Rochester City School District also says that this event gives students a unique experience.

“The Seneca Park Zoo provides a unique Pre-K educational experience that not only ignites a love for animals and nature but also fosters the development of critical cognitive and social-emotional skills,” said Dr. Peluso. “This partnership with the Seneca Park Zoo offers our students and families an unforgettable opportunity to explore, learn, and grow together.”