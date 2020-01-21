Wanna be a high school umpire?

The Rochester District Umpiring Association is holding an informational meeting Tuesday night in advance of the high school baseball season.

The information session is 6-7:30pm at Five Star Bank on Westfall Road. However, it’s not the only opportunity to become a high school umpire.

The first classroom clinic is Wednesday night at the Henrietta transportation center on Lehigh Station Road. It begins at 6pm. If you can’t make the Tuesday meeting, aspiring umpires are still welcome to show up Wednesday.

For more information, you can visit the RDUA Facebook page or text/call 585-348-7382.