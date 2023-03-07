Section Five has dominated the state cheerleading competitions since the sport was added to the New York championship list in 2016. After the first year where the Rochester area did not win a single state title, two local schools came home with gold trophies in 2023.

Victor and Rush-Henrietta made it 17 total state championships for Section Five schools in seven years of competition.

The Blue Devils were a convincing winner in the Division 1 Large school bracket. Hilton came in second, but was almost five points behind. It was the second title for Victor and the first since 2018.

Rush-Henrietta were best in the Co-Ed division. Section Five were far and away best in this bracket with Webster Thomas finishing second place. The Titans were a point and change behind R-H, but six points ahead of third place North Rockland. This was the first cheerleading state championship for Rush-Henrietta.

Gates Chili was 5th in the Division 1 Small school competition. It was the best finish in Spartan program history.

Wellsville came in 5th in the Division 2 Large school bracket. Honeoye Falls-Lima ended up 4th among the Division 2 Small school teams.