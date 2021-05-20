Victor fends off R-H

Olivia Bruno scored Victor’s last two goals of the game–including what turned out to be the game winner–as the Blue Devils escaped Henrietta with a 10-9 win Thursday night.

This was an excellent lacrosse game until the final ten minutes when strategy ruined it.

Ella Pierpont scored with about ten minutes left in the first half and Victor seemed to be in control at 7-2.

However, the Royal Comets scored the next three in a three minute span courtesy Maddy Schmitz, Courtney Rowe and Lena Cox. The Blue Devils lead was down to 7-5 at the half.

Victor doubled the advantage in the first five minutes of the second half thanks to goals from Eva Pronti and Bruno, but again, an R-H flurry tightened things up.

Avery Roberts, Rayea Davis and Alexys Oechsle all dented twine less than two minutes apart to close the Comets within 9-8.

Bruno answered from the free position to make it 10-8 Victor, but Cox scored again with just under ten minutes to play and restored the one goal deficit.

From there, the Blue Devils went into stall mode and successfully killed nearly the rest of the game. R-H did have a couple of opportunities with the ball, but Victor’s ride was suffocating.

The Royal Comets had one final chance with ten seconds remaining and possession just outside their own net. The resulting clear did end in a promising shot opportunity, but R-H needed three or four more seconds to get the attempt off.

Victor improved to 8-1 and the Blue Devils have won five in a row. This was Victor’s first win of the year by less than seven goals and the second by less than 15.

Rush-Henrietta is now 4-2 and finished a three-game gauntlet of Section Five powers with one win and two losses. All three games were tight: losing to Canandaigua by two, beating Pittsford by two and the one goal loss to Victor. It’s clear the Comets are going to be a problem when sectionals arrive.