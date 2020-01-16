Thomas holds on against Fairport

Cade Spencer scored three times to help Thomas build a 3-0 lead and then hold off a late rally to beat Fairport 4-2 at Webster Ice Arena Wednesday night.

Thomas got single goals in each of the first two periods. Spencer’s first of the night made it 2-0 late in the second. Zack Wolfe fed Spencer early in the third for a 3-0 advantage.

Travis Knicley finally got Fairport on the board from the slot and the Raiders scored again 10 seconds later to make it 3-2.

Knicley got a point blank slapshot with less than five minutes to play, but Connolly Springer made the stop. Springer had a handful of first rate denials in the game.

Spencer capped his hat trick with a walk in empty net goal in the final minute. Wolfe finished with two assists.

The Titans have now won 10 straight and improved to 11-1.

Fairport has lost two in a row after having a nine game win streak snapped. The Red Raiders are 9-3 with two of the defeats courtesy of Thomas.