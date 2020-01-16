Thomas holds on against Fairport

High School
Posted: / Updated:

Cade Spencer scored three times to help Thomas build a 3-0 lead and then hold off a late rally to beat Fairport 4-2 at Webster Ice Arena Wednesday night.

Thomas got single goals in each of the first two periods. Spencer’s first of the night made it 2-0 late in the second. Zack Wolfe fed Spencer early in the third for a 3-0 advantage.

Travis Knicley finally got Fairport on the board from the slot and the Raiders scored again 10 seconds later to make it 3-2.

Knicley got a point blank slapshot with less than five minutes to play, but Connolly Springer made the stop. Springer had a handful of first rate denials in the game.

Spencer capped his hat trick with a walk in empty net goal in the final minute. Wolfe finished with two assists.

The Titans have now won 10 straight and improved to 11-1.

Fairport has lost two in a row after having a nine game win streak snapped. The Red Raiders are 9-3 with two of the defeats courtesy of Thomas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss