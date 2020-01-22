Thomas hangs on against Penfield

Liam Mayer scored the go ahead goal in the second period and Thomas escaped a wild third period with a 2-1 win over Penfield Tuesday night at Webster Ice Arena.

Connolly Springer made multiple point blank saves and stopped a breakaway in the third to make the Mayer goal stand up.

Brandon Holmes was nearly Springer’s equal at the other end. He stopped a breakaway of his own that required two saves. The initial shot went off the crossbar and straight up before landing at the top of the blue paint just as a Titans skater was dropping by.

Rory McCabe also hurdled a Penfield defenseman for a shot on the post that Holmes eventually corralled.

The Titans stretched their winning streak to 11 games and improved to 12-1.

Penfield dropped to 8-4-2 and snapped a four game unbeaten streak.