Set pieces carry Fairport past McQuaid

Fairport scored twice 14 minutes into the game and twice off of free kicks to get past (2)McQuaid 3-1 in a Class AA semifinal on Clinton Avenue Monday night.

Brady Jones opened the scoring by jumping on a loose ball off a free kick that was mishandled by the McQuaid keeper. (3)Fairport added a second goal with a header from the middle of the box by Caden Brunken.

McQuaid got on the board just before the half from a corner kick. Elliott Aguirre got a head on the ball and slotted it neatly just inside the far post to cut the lead in half.

Fairport got the only goal of the second half and it was, again, off a free kick. Jude Rouhana curled a low ball nearly onto the penalty spot and Garrett Kucera buried a redirect with his left foot.

The Red Raiders move on to face Penfield in Wednesday’s final. The seeded Patriots easily got past Victor 6-0 on Monday night. The championship game will be at 7:30pm with the site to be determined.

Fairport has won four straight and is now 8-4.

This was McQuaid’s first loss of the year. The Knights ended up 9-1-1.