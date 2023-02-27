This Monday, the Player of the Week is a goalie that spent all last week on his head.

Schroeder senior Colin Smith of Schroeder allowed just one total goal over the Warriors three-game sectional run. That goal came in the final minute of the final game and was inconsequential.

Smith concluded with a 45-save performance in the championship game as the third-seeded Warriors surprised number one Churchville-Chili for the Class B title.

A performance that dominant is certainly worthy enough to be the Player of the Week.