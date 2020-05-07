1  of  76
R-H community turns out to honor longtime track coach

High School
Mike DeMay is in his 19th season as the Rush-Henrietta track and field coach. He’s coached sectional champions, state champions and even NCAA champions.

This spring, he wasn’t coaching anybody. The Covid-19 quarantine wiped out the last three months of school and, therefore, all of the spring sports season. It weighed on him.

The R-H community responded Tuesday with a parade by his house in his honor. The name for the May 5th event was a stroke of genius: Cinco DeMay-o.

Over 60 cars of students and parents drove by, escorted by three sheriffs cars and a fire engine. There were signs and cheers and even a couple of care packages for DeMay.

A giant cardboard version of DeMay’s head was attached to sticks and sold as a way to raise money for the Royal Comets track team.

The heads on a stick still weren’t bigger than the smile on DeMay’s face.

