The Primetime 585 Spotlight Team for this week is Aquinas boys soccer.

The Lil’ Irish finished the regular season 14-0-2. It’s their first undefeated season in 20 years. AQ will also go into the postseason as a 1-seed for the first time since 2004.

That wasn’t the end of the ‘first’ times for this year.

Last week, Aquinas beat McQuaid for the first time since 2015. Pascal Pasia had the game winner in the second half of a 2-1 win.

Karen Iglesia from Primetime 585 stopped the guys after their big win over those hated rivals from McQuaid.