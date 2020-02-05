Penfield rallies to clip Paige, Irondequoit

Penfield erased a three point halftime deficit in the third quarter and then held on to knock off Irondequoit 67-61 on Coooper Road Tuesday night.

Nyara Simmons led the Patriots with 20 point and 15 rebounds. Simmons and Haley Emmick also scored the final two field goals of the game, stretching a two point lead to six and securing the win.

Penfield overcame a 39-point night by Eagles star Alahna Paige who played a large role in keeping the fourth quarter tight. However, the Eagles did not score in the final three-plus minutes of the game.

Baylee Teal added 18 points for Penfield, who improved to 15-1. The win was the 10th in a row for the Patriots.

Irondequoit had an 11-game winning streak snapped and fell to 13-3.