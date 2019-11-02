Olympia ends title drought with late goal

Greece Olympia had not won a sectional title since 2004.

Not just in girls soccer… in any team sport.

Kuditra Derosa changed all that with one incredible strike.

The sophomore foward scored with 59 seconds left to give the Spartans a 1-0 win over (6)Aquinas in the Class B1 sectional final Friday night at Webster Schroeder.

“It was so nerve wracking because we’ve never won this before,” Derosa said. “To do it in real life is crazy and to be that person (who scored the winner), to make it happen is just amazing.”

Top seeded Olympia actually scored the goal the run of play. The game was exceptionally defensive and conservative, but the Irish had nearly all of the chances for the first 79 minutes.

Their best was midway through the second half when Chanel Alexander got loose behind the Spartans defense, but her shot was gobbled up easily by Giana Damora. She made six saves for the shutout.

Greece won all three of their sectional games by a 1-0 score.

Olympia was well supported by their student body. Over a couple hundred were in the stands to watch the title drought end on a chilly and breezy night in Webster.

“It is going to bring us together as a community,” head coach Danielle Boneberg said. “We had our fans here. The crowd was awesome. They are so proud of the girls and we’re so happy. We’re so happy. We’re so proud.”

“It’s going to open doors definitely,” Derosa said. “People are going to start watching us and actually caring, knowing what our programs can do. We get underestimated so much.”

The Spartans are now 15-3-1 and move on to the Class B state qualifier Tuesday. They will face the Class B2 champions from Avon, who knocked off LeRoy 2-1 Friday night. Time and location for the qualifier is to be announced.

Aquinas finished their season at 9-8-3.