Northstar’s Harris is Player of the Week

Following championship weekend in high school basketball and hockey, there were plenty of heroes to choose from.

Northstar’s Turner Harris is one of those. The junior guard scored 18 points in the sectional quarterfinal and followed with 12 points in the semifinal.

He exploded for 37 in the title game and carried the Knights offense for long stretches of the fourth quarter as Northstar held off Mynderse. Harris made two free throws with two seconds left to give Northstar the championship.

As a reward, he gets to hold a shiny Sectional brick and he gets to be Player of the Week.