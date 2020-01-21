Kearney falls in battle of top ten state teams

Meghan Heurter scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, as Shenendehowa rallied to knock off Bishop Kearney Monday afternoon near Albany.

Both teams came into the game ranked in the state top ten for Class AA. Shen is #3 and BK is sixth best.

Saniaa Wilson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings who led by six in the first half. Shen took the lead for good late in the third quarter, extended it to double-digits in the 4th quarter and held off a late BK rally.

This was the second day of the Shenendehowa Tournament. Kearney lost 63-49 to Queensbury on Saturday. The Spartans are ranked 5th in the state for Class A.

The two losses snapped a seven game win streak for Bishop Kearney and knocked the Kings back to 9-3. Shen remained unbeaten at 13-0 after the win.