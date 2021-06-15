Hilton’s Clark is Player of the Week

Most of the time, the Player of the Week is someone who performs consistently well over seven days.

This week, it’s a player who had one performance of a lifetime.

Hilton’s Carter Clark entered the sectional semifinal Friday afternoon as a relief pitcher in 5th inning of a tie game with two on and no outs.

He got out of the jam and proceeded to throw nine scoreless innings of relief with 11 strikeouts.

His Cadets finally scored in the 13th inning to give Hilton a 3-2 win and a spot in the sectional finals

It was also enough to make Clark our Player of the Week.