High School Huddle: Arcadia rising star, Victor big time volleyball and the great finish that got away

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the calendar turns from September to October, the Section Five landscape is starting to take shape for the fall sports. AJ Feldman and Thad Brown are here to discuss the most interesting stories in this week’s edition of the High School Huddle.

Topics include:

0:30- The super crazy Irondequoit-Gates Chili football finish and how in the world we missed it

8:35- Hilton football back from the dead?

12:50- Victor girls volleyball is crazy good

16:30- Monroe football keeps scaring the big boys

19:40- Our teams of the week: Arcadia and HF-L football

24:00- The best matchups for week 5