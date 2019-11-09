Greece sending two soccer teams to state semis

Athena 3, Niagara-Wheatfield 0

Ryan Fitzgerald opened the scoring on a tap in and Athena was the better team from start to finish in the Class A state quarterfinal game played at Hilton High School.

Jared Burns made a couple of big saves to preserve the 1-0 lead at halftime, including a diving stop of a deflected free kick from just outside the box.

Emmitt Rosado finished a pretty three player, three touch goal midway through the second half to double the Trojans lead. Dylan Rice sealed the win with a third goal in the final five minutes.

Next up for Athena is the winner of Jamesville-Dewitt from Syracuse and Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa from Albany. The Trojans better set the alarms because their state semifinal game is at 8:45am next Saturday at Middletown High School, just outside Poughkeepsie.

Olympia 1, Iroquois 0 F/OT

Kuditra Derosa did it again.

The sophomore forward scored the game winner in the fourth minute of overtime to punch Olympia a ticket to the state final four with a 1-0 in the Class B state quarterfinals at Williamsville East High School in Buffalo.

Derosa has scored all five of Olympia’s goals in the last four playoff games. Two were in overtime and another came in the final minute of regulation. All four wins were also shutouts.

Olympia will face Pleasantville from Long Island’s Section 1 in the state semifinals. That game is scheduled for 3pm next Saturday at Cortland High School.